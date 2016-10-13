BREAKING NEWS

Six Quito hotel sectors are betting on the corporate niche and the promotions

Publicado el 13 Oct 2016
Por :
hoteles-quito-ecuadortimes
In the past nine years (2007-2015), six sectors of Quito recorded a decrease in hotel occupancy. The north, south, center and specific areas of the capital are characterized by having a concentration of hotels, such as La Floresta, La Mariscal and Santa Clara, which record a lower demand, according to statistics of Quito Turismo, of the municipal council.

The Regional Director for Central and South America at STR (Smith Travel Research), Patricia Boo, confirms this drop in the arrival of tourists to the capital. At least a 20% less occupation is recorded over the previous year, she says. “Ecuador is experiencing a time of increased hotel supply while demand is falling. That imbalance is having an impact on employment. Mainly in Quito,” indicates Boo, as one of the possible causes of the decline.

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/datos/sectores-hoteleros-quito-turismo-ecuador.html



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The law guarantees the responsibility of the father and the mother in the child upbringing and support

Posted On13 Oct 2016

ISSFA and ISSPOL reforms are debated today among objections

Posted On13 Oct 2016

Insurance policies rise would reach a 57% according to the guild

Posted On13 Oct 2016

Carlos Pareja records 109 trips to 16 countries in the last decade

Posted On13 Oct 2016

The Assembly acquiesced to the veto and approved the 'law of prepaid medicine'

Posted On13 Oct 2016

Presence of oil in Salinas beach activates the alerts

Posted On12 Oct 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net