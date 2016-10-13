The Assembly acquiesced to the veto and approved the ‘law of prepaid medicine’

Wednesday night the National Assembly passed the Law on Prepaid Health despite the 14 partial objections.

The legislators debate focused on the Fifth General Provision established by the extension of compulsory reimbursement of private insurance companies proposed by the President in his opposition and which has been criticized by businesses engaged in that business.

William Garzon, Assemblyman of Alianza PAIS (AP) and chairman of the Health Commission, urged his colleagues not to be “intimidated by private companies, they will not go bankrupt, that is false, they probably earn a little less…”

Ramiro Aguilar, independent assemblyman, health services provided by the State in Ecuador will no longer be free for a segment of the population. “Health services are paid with our taxes. The state is charging me, the affiliate, it is charging the provision through my private health insurance,” Aguilar argued.

According to the Ecuadorian Business Committee (EEC), citing reports from the Superintendency of Companies and the Ministry of Health, it is demonstrated that the actuarial report of the IESS claims that prepaid medicine companies earn revenues “six times higher than the actual.”

