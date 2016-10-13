The law guarantees the responsibility of the father and the mother in the child upbringing and support

The Constitution of the Republic guarantees the conditions for the health and growth of children and adolescents in the country. Clause 1 of Article 69 states: “to protect the rights of the members of the family, responsible parenthood will be promoted; the mother and the father are obliged to care, education, raising, feeding, integral development and protection of the rights of their children, especially when they are separated from them for any reason.”

Article 44 complements the previous article. It notes that the State, the society, and the family will promote on a priority basis their development and will ensure the full exercise of their rights. The principles of their best interest will be met, and their rights will prevail over those of others. Article 45 states the same: “Children have the right to physical and mental integrity; to an identity, a name, and a citizenship; to comprehensive health and nutrition; to education and culture, sports and recreation; to social security; to have a family and enjoy family and community life; to social participation; to respect for their freedom and dignity.”

Source: http://www.elcomercio. com/actualidad/ley- corresponsabilidad-padre- madre-ecuador.html