Betty Carrillo shouts “jerk, moron” to Ramiro Aguilar during the ISSFA debate 

Legislator Ramiro Aguilar has denounced his colleague, legislator of the ruling coalition Betty Carrillo, before the Council on Legislative Administration, for yelling at him “jerk, moron” during the debate on reforms to the Social Security Act of the Armed Forces.

“I can see you … jerk … moron,” Carrillo said addressing Aguilar after he questioned reforms to the military social security (ISSFA) and the police social security (ISSPOL); which were approved today. Aguilar requests the CAL the temporary suspension of Carrillo in the performance of her duties, without pay for 30 days.

Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/politica/ 2016/10/13/betty-carrillo- grita-cretino-mamarracho- ramiro-aguilar-durante-debate- issfa/#prettyPhoto