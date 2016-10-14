Ecuador began to export mangoes to China

After thirteen years of talks and negotiations between the phytosanitary authorities of Ecuador and China, and the signing of an agreement last January, the mango industry of Ecuador opened a new market to make last Wednesday its first shipment of this fruit to China.

As indicated by Sergio Cedeño Amador, president of the Mango Ecuador Foundation, last month, the first shipment would amount to about 20 thousand boxes by air.

Cedeno, who is also representative of the Pivano company, considered the opening of this market positive.

“We have high hopes in this Chinese market and hope to make future maritime shipments that at the moment we do not do because of the long journey of 30 days, but with a controlled atmosphere perhaps we can solve this problem,” said the businessman.

Oscar Orrantia, the general manager of Duraexporta, a packaging company, stressed that the way to expand and get new markets for fruit would be to care and to improve the product quality.

He added that Ecuador ships mango with a hydrothermal treatment to the United States, Mexico, Chile, New Zealand and now China.

Meanwhile, Wilson Wong, district director of Agrocalidad in Guayas, said they are working on the opening of other markets in Asia such as Japan and South Korea.

“With Japan we are at the research stage because of some requirements, and with Korea we have advanced negotiations, as this e would be the next market to open for fresh fruit,” Cedeno concluded.