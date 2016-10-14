Guayaquil will receive 14 cruises during the 2016-2017 season

The Insignia cruise arrived Thursday at the Seaport of Guayaquil with about 700 passengers. The foreigners arrived at 08:00 and then left on four buses to tour several tourist attractions of the city.

The first place they visited was the Seminario Park, where they were amazed to see the iguanas and the monuments. The ship will remain in the city until 18:00 and then head to Salaverry, Peru.

With the arrival of the Insignia, the new cruise season begins in the city, which until April 2017 will receive 14 vessels. The Ministry of Tourism indicates that the ship arrives at the main port derived from Manta.

The other cruise ships that will come are: Le Boreal (October 21), Explorer (October 31), World Odyssey (November 30), Artania (January 22), Serenity (January 26), Mariner (January 31), Regatta (Feb. 5), Hamburg (February 9), Amadea (March 18), Hanseatic (March 21), Le Boreal (March 30), Regatta (April 1) and Hebridean Sky (April 9) .

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/10/13/nota/ 5851981/guayaquil-recibira-14- cruceros-temporada-2016-2017