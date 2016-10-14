Prepaid medicine would be more expensive and its demand lower

The sector of insurance brokers foresees adverse consequences for customers of prepaid medical insurance and health care; as well as a greater saturation in public health services. This, after the approval of the Organic Law that regulates Prepaid Integral Care Services and Insurance companies (Prepaid Medicine Act) that offer health care coverage. The law arrived at the Official Gazette yesterday afternoon and would be published on Monday.

Darwin Ramirez, outgoing president of the National Association of Insurance Brokers (Anecse) and CFO of Tecniseguros, believes that after the adoption of the law the rules of the game will change. A fall is expected in the limits of coverage or raise of policies.

The obligation of reimbursement by insurance companies for healthcare services received by policyholders to the IESS or public hospitals was included in the law through the presidential veto. This would increase the accident rate and thus would result in an increase of policies costs.



