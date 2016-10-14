Reconstruction of the facts in the ‘Gonzalez and others’ case

At 06:00 yesterday, the recognition and reconstruction of the facts of the “Gonzalez and others” case began in the Willows VII citadel, in the north of Guayaquil.

There, agents reviewed how the alleged offenders met before the frustrated assault of November 19, 2003, to a pharmacy located in the Alborada citadel.

About 30 minutes after the preliminary hearing, witnesses, police agents and officials of the Public Prosecution Service went to the pharmacy where the robbery was foiled.

As part of the procedure, the apprehension of one of the alleged members of the band and who was reported missing was simulated.

The prosecution is investigating the extrajudicial execution of eight people inside the store and the disappearance of four others after their arrest on 19 November 2003.