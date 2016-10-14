BREAKING NEWS

The Internal Revenue Service detects 320 ‘ghost’ companies

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) published yesterday the list of 320 “ghost” companies or natural persons. That is, groups “constituted through a fictitious declaration or deliberate concealment of the truth.” According to the agency, the operations performed from the identified segments total 1,830 million dollars.
The investigation, explains an official statement, determined that at least 18,000 clients received invoices from these companies. Investigations against them will also be initiated.
Why? Because the Revenue Service needs to know if the invoiced operations have a backup or were signed to evade taxes. Customers must submit “their alternative VAT returns and income tax.”
If the agency directed by Leonardo Orlando finds irregularities in these statements, it may charge the respective taxes and also publish their names.

 



