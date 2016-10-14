The ‘loose legs’ of the CNE before elections

Five days before the registration of candidates starts, political organizations have doubts about the management of at least three important issues for the February elections.

The first could be resolved today in Guayaquil. The National Electoral Council (CNE) will deliver to the parties and movements the information of the electoral register to be used in the elections of 2017.

“Better late than never,” said yesterday Assemblyman of Patriotic Society, Gilmar Gutierrez, who told Daily Expreso that this data, which contains the names of 12.8 million voters, was requested several times for review.

“We have to collate all the names to make sure there are no dead people voting; this will be very complex. But we will do it, and I hope to be wrong and find a polished record,” said Gutierrez.

This contradicts the claims of the electoral authorities. The CNE says that in the purification process of the registration, observations of 14 political organizations that have participated in this stage of monitoring and auditing were included.

