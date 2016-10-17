Colombia and Peru are the new routes of the commercial tour

Panama and Miami stopped being the unique shopping tours destinations for Ecuadorians. Peru and Colombia, with a greater strength, entered the competition by air and land.

In social networks and institutional or sales webs like OLX there are dozens of exclusive travel deals for shopping. Those who found a business niche assure that last year the demand for shopping in the neighboring countries increased because the Ecuadorian currency exchange favors them and import duties raise prices in Ecuador.

For a year now, a weekly tour organized by Francisco (protected name) leaves from Santo Domingo. On weekends he leaves his agricultural activities to take passengers to Pasto and Ipiales, in Colombia, for $ 55 per person, including the lodging. They leave on Fridays and return on Mondays. He says he is not the only one dedicates to this business activity.

“The Ecuadorian buyers were a blessing for Colombian merchants, the peso exchange rate was 3,000 per dollar, as Ecuadorians do shopping and pay more; a dollar now equals to 2,700, 2,730 or 2,740 pesos in the border.”

Source: http://www. eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/ 10/16/nota/5856124/colombia- peru-son-nuevas-rutas-tour- comercial