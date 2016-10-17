Social organizations take their agenda in a parallel conference to Habitat

Social organizations that conduct a side event to the Habitat III came together yesterday, a few blocks from the conference venue, with more than 40 indigenous women, mostly of the Amazon, to observe the progress of the mural called “The custodians of our habitat in danger.”

In this work distinguished women of the indigenous social struggle of the Sierra and the Amazon appear.

Ivonne Ramos, of the Saramanta Warmicuna group, said they decided to hold parallel discussions on land use, threats the peoples of the country face and migration of women to the cities because they were not given the opportunity to have a place to discuss these issues within the conference. From today, more than 100 activities will be held in the Central University as well as alternative events to Habitat. The organizations will raise at the forum a proposed city that breaks with inequality and impacts of the current urban model.



Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/10/17/nota/ 5859562/organizaciones- sociales-llevan-su-agenda- propia