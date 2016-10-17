They pay two insurances, but they have no power of decision

Just over 50% of the country’s population, excluding the members of the Armed Forces and the Police have a health insurance in the country. They are 9.1 million people receiving coverage, mostly from the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS) and a minority, from private health insurances or prepaid medicine companies.

Until December 2015, the IESS had 3.1 million members of the compulsory general insurance, but coverage covers a total of 9.1 million people because it includes the family of the affiliates, pensioners and members of the peasant social security.

Private companies, meanwhile, have 940,000 affiliates. And 430,000 of them are also affiliated to the Social Security. In other words, they have a double coverage on which they will no longer be able to decide on the copayment, as they will be charged whether they receive care in private clinics or hospitals of the public health network.

This is established the recently approved Prepaid Integral Health Act, which is pending for publication in the Official Gazette this week, and that will partially take effect in five articles and 13 provisions. The rest of the new legal body will go into effect after 180 days.



