Insurance companies have disbursed $ 290 million for earthquake damages

The Ecuadorian Federation of Insurance Companies (Fedeseg) has assisted 27,303 cases of reported claims after the earthquake that affected mainly the provinces of Manabi and Esmeraldas. The figure represents 75% of total claims amounting to 36,185.

According to Fedeseg, of the assisted cases, 290’664.158,26 dollars have been disbursed, and the process continues for the remaining 8,882 cases, for which $ 311’086.425,57 are estimated.

Also, the Fedeseg has reported 7,298 claims for compensation of relatives and beneficiaries of the victims in places affected by the earthquake, which left 671 dead, according to official figures.

“Some of the dead had more than one insurance that protected them,” said the Fedeseg in a statement.

Cases have been presented in 17 provinces, including the Coastal region: Guayas, El Oro, Santa Elena, Esmeraldas, and Manabi. While in the Sierra: Azuay, Bolivar, Canar, Carchi, Chimborazo, Cotopaxi, Imbabura, Loja, Pichincha, Santo Domingo de Los Tsachilas and Tungurahua.

