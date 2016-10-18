BREAKING NEWS

March led by indigenous women ended with struggles in Quito

Publicado el 18 Oct 2016
Por :
marcha-ecuadortimes-ecuadornews

The march that took place in Quito, in parallel to the Habitat III conference, finished in the 12 de Octubre Avenue, the afternoon of Monday, October 17. At the site, members of social groups gave a press conference revealing their stance in cases related to evictions and rights of indigenous peoples. During the event, there were struggles with members of the National Police. At approximately 17:30 protesters began to arrive, after dispersing into Alfredo Perez Guerrero Avenue, where they were interrupted before starting the march off. Once they were in El Giron, the events planned in the other agenda began.

The first thing they did was to present the mural called custodians of Our Habitat, which is painted on the Giron building. The work, done by the Swiss artist, Mona Caron, pays tribute to nine indigenous women leaders. Some of the women portrayed, like Alicia Cahuiya and Josefina Lema, were present at the event and emphasized their concern about the exploitation of the Yasuni and the situation of their peoples and communities. They called on people to “save” their territories and the biodiversity that exists in them. In the event, the results of the meeting of the International Tribunal on Evictions, which is made up of members of civil society organizations from Argentina, Ecuador, Italy, Mexico and Zimbabwe, who tried seven cases worldwide, was also presented.

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/tendencias/marcha-habitatiii-colectivos-policia-forcejeos.html



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

WikiLeaks denounces that Ecuador left Julian Assange without internet connection

Posted On18 Oct 2016

The Ecuadorian population already adapted its pocket to a $ 40 oil price

Posted On18 Oct 2016

The environmental conditions replace import quotas for vehicles

Posted On18 Oct 2016

The IAPA warns of a growing "camouflaged censorship" and fines in Ecuador

Posted On18 Oct 2016

Unemployment rises in Ecuador, according to INEC

Posted On18 Oct 2016

Rafael Correa announced the law on capital gains, at the opening of the Habitat I conference

Posted On18 Oct 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net