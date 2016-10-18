The Ecuadorian population already adapted its pocket to a $ 40 oil price

“What is missing is that the government adjusts to the new oil exports revenues. The state still has high costs in relation to the money it has. While the population already adapted its pocket to a $ 40 oil price.” This was stated by Santiago Caviedes, partner of Humboldt Management de Ferrere, a firm that presented yesterday at the Sheraton Hotel in Guayaquil the conference Transfer Pricing and Economic Prospects 2017.

In the part of transfer pricing, formulas to make calculations of taxes multinationals have to pay in different countries were explained.

But the main course was the projections for next year. A more optimistic figure is estimated, a growth of 0.5%, based on a stable banking sector, since deposits and loans have increased.



For Caviedes, the country’s economy already landed, the problem now is to find mechanisms to fly again, “and especially at the pace that was achieved with an oil price at $ 100.”



Source: http://expreso.ec/ economia/la-poblacion- ecuatoriana-ya-adapto-su- bolsillo-a-un-petroleo-de-40- dolares-HH779669