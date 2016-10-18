The IAPA warns of a growing “camouflaged censorship” and fines in Ecuador

The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) warned on October 17 that a ‘disguised censorship” by the state, the media persecution and the existence of financial penalties and disciplinary sanctions grow in Ecuador. “In Ecuador a camouflaged censorship system that aims to silence independent journalism and empty the critical press content is strengthened and camouflaged,” The IAPA explained in its resolutions of the 72 General Assembly, which concluded Monday in Mexico City.

Thus, it demanded “once again” the government of Rafael Correa to cease attacks against journalists and editors. Above all, the body pointed out that there was a “remarkable” increase in the persecution of media, primarily digital in the past six months. “Websites like FocusEcuador, Mil Hojas, Plan V and 4pelagatos received computer attacks,” the report of the country listed.

At the same time, photographs, addresses, and personal phone numbers on social networks against journalists of various media were disclosed. And besides, “citizens do not escape the government radar,” since several Twitter accounts were denounced by the National Communications Secretariat (Secom) for the “illegitimate” use of images and extracts of weekly presidential addresses.”

Indeed, the independent media and its workers remain “scourged and discredited” in the weekly addresses. From the Superintendency of Information and Communication (Supercom) and the Council of Communication, the media is monitored and sanctioned, the IAPA stated.



Source: http://expreso.ec/ actualidad/sip-ecuador-prensa- expresion-periodismo-AG778727