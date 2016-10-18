WikiLeaks denounces that Ecuador left Julian Assange without internet connection

WikiLeaks reported Monday that the Government of Ecuador interrupted the internet access to its founder Julian Assange, a refugee at the South American country’s embassy in London.

“We can confirm that Ecuador cut off the Internet access to Julian Assange on Saturday at 1700 GMT, shortly after the release of the speeches (sic) of (Hillary) Clinton at Goldman Sachs,” WikiLeaks said in a statement.

Assange lives and works at the Embassy of Ecuador in the British capital since June 2012, having received asylum in the diplomatic representation after a court ordered his extradition to Sweden after being questioned in a sexual abuse case involving two women.

“We have activated the relevant contingency plans,” WikiLeaks added on its Twitter account on Monday. People close to WikiLeaks say that Assange is the chief operator of the account on that social network.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/10/17/nota/ 5860489/wikileaks-denuncia- que-julian-assange-se-quedo- conexion-internet

