480,154 bags of coffee were exported until July

The Reactivation Plan for Coffee, a proposal promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (Magap) since 2011, managed to increase productivity in 70,000 of the 94,000 hectares cultivated in the country.

Javier Villacis, the project manager, indicated that the yield per hectare reaches eight quintals of arabica coffee, and 11 of robusta coffee, and in particular areas of the country, the yield ranges from 30 to 40 quintals.

He explained that they stopped the crisis knocking down and reseeding the coffee areas in the country, because “they had an obsolete technology and the worse production.”