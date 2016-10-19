Attorney General Galo Chiriboga shall explain his action regarding the Panama Papers

The Council for Legislative Administration (CAL) has asked the state attorney general, Galo Chiriboga, information regarding the proceedings in all matters related to the case “Panama Papers” case, in which the former Minister of Hydrocarbons Carlos Pareja Yanuzzelli is involved.

The highest administrative body of the Legislative Branch took this resolution in the session held last Monday afternoon. Alianza PAIS Assembly members (AP) are waiting for a call for the coordination of the block to address this issue of “utmost importance,” reported Fausto Cayambe, a member of the Board and Assemblyman of the ruling party.

“We hope that the Attorney General reports on the entire process and the measures he has taken because it is impossible that eleven of the twelve people involved in the case are out of the country …” said Cayambe. Cayambe declined to advance his judgment on whether the actions of the Attorney General Chiriboga, in this case, deserve an impeachment, as well as the president of the Justice Commission of the Assembly, who drafted the report on tax havens and the irregularities in Pareja´s affidavits. Legislator Mauro Andino (AP) noted that this should be an analysis of the bloc as a whole.

In statements to Ecuavisa yesterday, Andino added that according to the Constitution and the Integral Organic Code Criminal (COIP), the Attorney´s Office was in charge of carrying an official investigation if there were elements of conviction, knowing that Alex Bravo was the leading collector and Pareja were the minister or were the president of Petroecuador. “There were at least sufficient evidence to issue the detention for investigative purposes and based on this, to link him not only for embezzlement, bribery, illicit enrichment, extortion but even for conspiracy, a report of the Comptroller was not required … ” said the official.

He added: “How is it possible that twenty days before the indictment is announced … that’s ridiculous,” said Andino.