Being a woman and living in the city, is hard to find a job

Live and work in the city is more difficult in times of crisis. Most jobs have been eliminated, and working conditions have become more precarious in the towns. 72% of adequate jobs -the most desirable because it meets the minimum hours and salary established by law- that were lost between September 2015 and September 2016 in the country (341,000 jobs) were city jobs.

Also, 82% of people who lost their means of economic livelihood in the last year were city workers.

And with this scenario, women must also assume they have less space in the world of work earn less, they work fewer hours and face more precarious conditions, according to the latest bulletin of the National Institute of Statistics and Census. Unemployment is 6.6% for women and 4.2% for men. Also, 46% of men have an adequate job, but only 30% of women can say the same.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ economia/ser-mujer-y-de- ciudad-lo-mas-dificil-para- encontrar-trabajo-ML782295



