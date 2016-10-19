BREAKING NEWS

Carelessness of the National Assembly

Publicado el 19 Oct 2016
Por :
asamblea-ecuadortimes
For the opposition, the approval of the bill of Legislative Reforms to the Social Security Act of the Armed Forces and the National Police without the recitals is a sample of the flaws in the system.
The opponents claim that the ruling coalition did not publicly accept the incomplete approval. Moreover, they say, they tried to hide it.
Independent legislator Ramiro Aguilar revealed what happened through a reading. He warned they do not have time to read the texts that are incorporated at the last minute for the final vote.
Yesterday, the parliamentary majority made a motion to reconsider the vote on the bill to include the paragraphs.
Miguel Angel Moreta, of the CREO party, said that the review is done in the same session or the next. “In this case the session is closed, the law must be published and reformed,” he said.
But this is not the first time. The Organic Law for the Promotion of Youth Work, adopted in March, was also reconsidered due to typing errors.

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/los-descuidos-de-la-asamblea-nacional-BH779571



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Prosecutor: The FEF diverted the funds the CONMEBOL gave to Deportivo Quito and the National Team 

Posted On19 Oct 2016

Kerry asked Ecuador to avoid that Assange publishes information about Clinton

Posted On19 Oct 2016

Ecuador temporarily restricted the communication in its embassy in London

Posted On19 Oct 2016

Attorney General Galo Chiriboga shall explain his action regarding the Panama Papers

Posted On19 Oct 2016

480,154 bags of coffee were exported until July

Posted On19 Oct 2016

Cuts in public enterprises in Ecuador

Posted On19 Oct 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net