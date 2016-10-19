Carelessness of the National Assembly

For the opposition, the approval of the bill of Legislative Reforms to the Social Security Act of the Armed Forces and the National Police without the recitals is a sample of the flaws in the system.

The opponents claim that the ruling coalition did not publicly accept the incomplete approval. Moreover, they say, they tried to hide it.

Independent legislator Ramiro Aguilar revealed what happened through a reading. He warned they do not have time to read the texts that are incorporated at the last minute for the final vote.

Yesterday, the parliamentary majority made a motion to reconsider the vote on the bill to include the paragraphs.

Miguel Angel Moreta, of the CREO party, said that the review is done in the same session or the next. “In this case the session is closed, the law must be published and reformed,” he said.

But this is not the first time. The Organic Law for the Promotion of Youth Work, adopted in March, was also reconsidered due to typing errors.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ actualidad/los-descuidos-de- la-asamblea-nacional-BH779571



