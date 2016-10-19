Ecuador temporarily restricted the communication in its embassy in London

Through a statement issued on October 18, 2016, the Foreign Ministry said it has temporarily limited access to part of its communications system in its embassy in the UK, where Julian Assange has been granted asylum since 2012.

The statement mentions that in recent weeks, WikiLeaks, an organization founded by Assange, “has published a large number of documents which have an impact on the election campaign in the United States. The decision to make public such information is the sole responsibility of the Wikileaks organization.”

Yesterday, Wikileaks denounced in its Twitter account that “the Internet connection of Julian Assange has been intentionally interrupted by a state agency,” without giving further details of the fact. But today, in the same social network, the organization noted that “multiple US sources tell us that John Kerry asked Ecuador to avoid that Assange publishes documents related to (the Democratic candidate for the US presidential elections) Clinton during the peace negotiations with the FARC.” In another tweet, WikiLeaks indicated that “the private meeting of John Kerry and Ecuador occurred in the context of the negotiations (of the peace process with the FARC) that took place mainly in Colombia on September 26.”

For his part, John Kirby, spokesman for the US diplomacy, denied on Tuesday accusations made by Wikileaks that the Secretary of State, John Kerry, called on Ecuador to cut the internet connection of Julian Assange.

