BREAKING NEWS

Prosecutor: The FEF diverted the funds the CONMEBOL gave to Deportivo Quito and the National Team 

Publicado el 19 Oct 2016
Por :
 fef-ecuadortimes
New revelations about possible irregularities in the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) were known in the last hours. The Attorney General´s office presented the testimony of the expert Franklin Guzman, who conducted an investigation into the accounts of the Ecuafutbol. Guzman revealed that there was alleged diversion of funds to private accounts. He explained, for example, how USD 1 million was distributed apparently irregularly. According to the analysis, that money came to the FEF accounts as a transfer of the CONMEBOL for the participation of the Deportivo Quito in the Copa Libertadores in 2012.

However, of that amount, the club only received USD 11 000. The rest of the money went to accounts of natural and legal persons, according to the investigator. A tourist company, for example, received US $ 800,000, said the expert. Investigations revealed that the shareholder of that company is former Coordinator of National Teams Vinicio Luna, who last May accepted that he participated in the crime of money laundering.

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/actualidad/fef-desvio-fondos-deportivoquito-seleccionecuador.html



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Carelessness of the National Assembly

Posted On19 Oct 2016

Kerry asked Ecuador to avoid that Assange publishes information about Clinton

Posted On19 Oct 2016

Ecuador temporarily restricted the communication in its embassy in London

Posted On19 Oct 2016

Attorney General Galo Chiriboga shall explain his action regarding the Panama Papers

Posted On19 Oct 2016

480,154 bags of coffee were exported until July

Posted On19 Oct 2016

Cuts in public enterprises in Ecuador

Posted On19 Oct 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net