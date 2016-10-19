Prosecutor: The FEF diverted the funds the CONMEBOL gave to Deportivo Quito and the National Team 

New revelations about possible irregularities in the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) were known in the last hours. The Attorney General´s office presented the testimony of the expert Franklin Guzman, who conducted an investigation into the accounts of the Ecuafutbol. Guzman revealed that there was alleged diversion of funds to private accounts. He explained, for example, how USD 1 million was distributed apparently irregularly. According to the analysis, that money came to the FEF accounts as a transfer of the CONMEBOL for the participation of the Deportivo Quito in the Copa Libertadores in 2012.

However, of that amount, the club only received USD 11 000. The rest of the money went to accounts of natural and legal persons, according to the investigator. A tourist company, for example, received US $ 800,000, said the expert. Investigations revealed that the shareholder of that company is former Coordinator of National Teams Vinicio Luna, who last May accepted that he participated in the crime of money laundering.

