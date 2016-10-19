Registration of candidates is open for the 2017 elections

Once the National Electoral Council (CNE) Tuesday called for elections, from today, and for the next 31 days, political parties and movements will be able to register their candidacies.

25 Provincial Electoral Boards across the country will be responsible for receiving the nominations of political organizations.

Although between October 19 and November 18 will be a long holiday, this will not be an impediment for the candidates to enroll, said yesterday Roberto Ronquillo, Director of the Electoral Delegation of Guayas.

“We will normally work during the holiday, including Saturdays and Sundays,” said Ronquillo. The Provincial Boards will work from 08:30 to 18:00.

In Guayas, the Electoral Provincial Delegation will serve through 19 modules for personalized attention to meet this process, for recording “smoothly” the 16 national political organizations and provincial organizations.

“Political groups may come with the downloaded form and together with the staff of the Boards enter the information of the candidates to the system,” he said.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/10/19/nota/ 5862097/abierta-inscripcion- candidatos-elegir-143- dignidades-2017