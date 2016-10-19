The CNE calls for the registration of candidates

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Juan Pablo Pozo, announced on October 18 the convening for the General Elections of 2017. The opening of the process was held in the office of the electoral body and was broadcast live on the Internet.

The CNE, through its Twitter account, unveiled the details of the next election, where a total of 12’816.698 voters is contemplated. During the press conference, Pozo said that the CNE is “technically and operatively prepared for the registration of candidates.” And he detailed the requirements.

In this regard, political organizations registered in the Permanent National Registry of Political Organizations of the National Electoral Council and that are qualified for the 2017 electoral process may present their candidates. This should be done until November 18. On that date, according to the Electoral Calendar, the inscriptions will end.

The nominations for President and Vice President, the Andean Parliament, and national assembly members will be submitted to the General Secretariat of the National Electoral Council. According to the rules, nominations of President and Vice President are considered individual.



