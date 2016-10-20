Declaration of insolvency against activist Fernando Villavicencio

The Civil Judicial Unit of the Quito County yesterday declared the state of bankruptcy of activist Fernando Villavicencio, within the demand for the presumption of insolvency filed by President Rafael Correa.

This process follows the criminal libel trial brought by the president against Villavicencio, Carlos Figueroa and the then-Assemblyman of PK Cléver Jimenez, by which they were sentenced to 18 months in prison and to pay a restitution of $ 145,000.

The activist was surprised that the opinion was given a day in which Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate for CREO, announced that he would represent the Pichincha province as a legislator.

“They are trying to hinder my participation to access the Assembly to continue with the audit task,” he said.

The defendant criticizes the declaration of insolvency, as cash deposits were made into an account specified by the judge, showing, thus, his willingness to pay.

Villavicencio said he has no assets that can be seized and against his will, in a maximum of three days, and with the support of close friends, he will pay the rest of the compensation.

Caupolican Ochoa, the legal representative of the president, denied the existence of political interests in the court ruling.

