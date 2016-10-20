IESS hospital in Santo Domingo is raided after the deaths of babies

With a court order, prosecutors and members of Criminalistics Police raided yesterday, at approximately 20:00, the hospital of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS), in Santo Domingo, to investigate the alleged crime of manslaughter by the deaths of babies.

As evidence, the agents took duct parts of the air conditioning of the Neonatology area.

Prosecutor Patricia Vasquez led the raid. With the order given by a judge, she entered the area of neonatology. She said that two complaints arrived at the Attorney General´s office, but did not elaborate on whether the deaths of babies allegedly occurred by a bacteria.

“This is a reserved investigation, we gathered evidence,” prosecutor Vasquez added.

According to a publication of Daily La Hora, of October 15, three infants died in the institution during the month of September. One of the mothers told to that daily that her baby was born prematurely, and was diagnosed an infection in the lungs and therefore, the child was led to the area of neonatology; however, she ensures that the same doctor told her that the first infection was controlled in 48 hours, but days later her daughter was infected with a bacteria that was in the area.

