National Electoral Council announced the election spending limit

The National Electoral Council (CNE) announced Wednesday the election spending limit for the elections of next February 19, 2017.

For the presidential binomial, the ceiling for campaign spending is $ 1’922.504,70; and $ 576,751.41 for promotion in the electoral process.

For the presidential binomial the amount should be $ 0.15 cents per elector, election officials said.

The election spending limit for the entire list of National Assembly members (15) will be the same as the presidential binomial ($ 1’922.504,70).

For Andean Parliamentarians (5), the established campaign spending will be $ 640,834.90 and $ 192,250.47 during the electoral promotion.



