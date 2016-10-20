Negotiations for the sale of seized media by the state manage, do not advance

The destination to be given to all the media administered by the state (seized and public) is in the crosshairs of the Coordinating Body of Public Enterprises (EMCO) Company. As for the confiscated media, such as GamaTV and TC My Channel, it is being analyzed whether or not it is the best time for sale; on the other hand, the merging of public media progresses, to generate a resource optimization, explains the manager of the EMCO, Jorge Wated.

Although a few months ago Wated himself had announced that GamaTV and TC My Channel would be sold separately and that these processes were the most advanced, now he says the sale will have to wait.

For Wated, among the reasons there is the contraction of the communication sector in which there is a drop in the advertising and, therefore, it becomes unattractive for the interested companies.

He indicated that these media are not causing losses to the state and that what was sought is that both channels get their resources.

In the case of TC, he ensures that there has been no problem because it is on the top of TV ratings, but GamaTV has a “complicated” situation.

On the latter, he recognized the claims made by workers concerning the high salaries earned by the managers, but he said that the channel is currently undergoing an examination by the National Audit Office.

