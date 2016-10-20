BREAKING NEWS

The hotel industry of Quito is fully occupied by Habitat III

Publicado el 20 Oct 2016
Por :
hoteles-habbit-eecuadortimes 
The capacity of hotel accommodation in Quito is filled at one hundred percent because of the United Nations Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development Habitat III, held in the Ecuadorian capital from Monday to Thursday 20 October, the government reported. Also, thousands of visitors rented apartments, houses, and rooms, especially near the conference venue. A study by analysts Juan Jose Collado and Alvar Garola, observes that the event allowed the creation of 25,800 direct and indirect jobs, whose highest percentage is in the field of hospitality and tourism.

Organizers estimate that the figures will rise because the initial expectations skirted the presence of a maximum of 35 000 visitors and so far 47 000 have been already counted. Taking into account the indicators of production of goods and services, tourism, complementary events, country brand, and employment, the development of the conference in Quito will have a significant economic impact on revenues of USD 92 million compared to an investment of $ 30 million, the report added.

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/tendencias/hoteleria-quito-habitat-visitantes.html



