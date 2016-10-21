A preliminary investigation against the lawyer of the Chladek family

The Attorney General´s office opened an investigation against Pedro Granja Angulo, lawyer of German spouses Edmund and Barbara Chladek, who accuse the Attorney General Galo Chiriboga of having “misappropriated” their house.

The investigation against Granja for alleged forgery is because, according to the prosecution, there are inconsistencies in the signature the lawyer put in the complaint raised against Chiriboga on September 16.

In that document, the lawyer demands the officer for several possible crimes such as embezzlement, perjury and tax evasion related to the acquisition of the Chladek´s house, in 1999.

He says that it is his signature and that the Attorney General´s office is “intimidating” him to stop defending the Chladek family. “They will not threaten me with stupid things. I would be the first prisoner of history by forging my own signature,” Granja said.

The Attorney General´s office notified him Wednesday that he shall testify in this process within a period of eight days.

