Correa´s government funded a cooperative linked to Podemos

Publicado el 21 Oct 2016
OKDIARIO published on Friday, October 21, 2016, documentary evidence that the Government of Ecuador, has funded in recent years about 3 million euros to Kinema, the cooperative founded by Rafa Mayoral, deputy of the Podemos party.
In a letter signed by his hand, the Foreign Minister of Ecuador, Leonardo Arizaga Schmegel, confirmed that his Government provides US $ 759,936 annually for funding the mortgage advice service that Kinema lawyers provide to the Ecuadorian colony in their consulates in Spain.
With these data, the Minister of Correa confirmed the information published by OKDIARIO last March, according to which Rafa Mayoral is one of the leaders of Podemos who has received funding from the governments of the Bolivarian orbit.

A political commissar of Correa
The Government of Ecuador launched in 2012 an advisory service to assist, through its embassy, Ecuadorian immigrants who are at risk of eviction in Spain. Rafa Mayoral himself was appointed director of this service provided by the lawyers of his cooperative, Kinema.
Mayoral left this office last year, before taking his seat as deputy, obtained in the general elections 20D. Then, Marcelo Duque Aguayo, until then director of the government´s party Alianza Pais in Spain, directed the office for mortgage advice.
Something that shows that Correa´s government uses this service created by Rafa Mayoral, as a strap for political transmission, to catch votes and the good will of Ecuadorians living in Spain.


Source: http://www.ubicatv.com/espana-gobierno-de-correa-usd-3-millones-para-cooperativa-vinculada-a-podemos/



