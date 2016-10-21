Foreign visitors of the Habitat III Conference loved the Ecuadorian food stands 

The Habitat III event ended on October 20, 2016. In El Arbolito park a food court adjacent to the conference organized by the UN and the Government of Ecuador was installed. Several stands that offered Ecuadorian gastronomy had the opportunity to delight the 193 delegations of foreign countries attending the world summit. The gastronomic offer was diverse.

However, the Ecuadorian food was the most requested by attendees, according to Marcelo Castro, manager of the Rumiñahui Ceviches franchises. “We were surprised by the demand we had; many people chose us. At least 1,000 people went to our stand,” Castro mentioned.



Carey, an American journalist, mentioned that the “seco de chivo” and the “ceviche” dishes were his preferences and that he tried Ecuadorian food every day during his stay in the city of Quito. “It has been delicious (ceviche). It was very hot when I got here, and the dish was excellent, cold and with exquisite taste,” he added.

