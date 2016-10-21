The Comex approved the nationalization of imported vehicles that remain in Customs

The plenary of the Committee of Foreign Trade (Comex) Thursday unanimously approved the authorization to nationalize imported cars which have not yet been and have come to Ecuador until October 15, 2016.

The body met this afternoon to discuss the situation of all vehicles that had not been nationalized after the import quota was over and were kept in the warehouses of the Customs´s office.

The total imports benefiting from this resolution COMEX may not exceed $ 51 million, and importers must submit to the National Customs Service of Ecuador the respective customs declaration until next October 28.