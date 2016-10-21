Artículo anterior
The Comex approved the nationalization of imported vehicles that remain in Customs
Publicado el 21 Oct 2016
The plenary of the Committee of Foreign Trade (Comex) Thursday unanimously approved the authorization to nationalize imported cars which have not yet been and have come to Ecuador until October 15, 2016.
The body met this afternoon to discuss the situation of all vehicles that had not been nationalized after the import quota was over and were kept in the warehouses of the Customs´s office.
The total imports benefiting from this resolution COMEX may not exceed $ 51 million, and importers must submit to the National Customs Service of Ecuador the respective customs declaration until next October 28.
“It makes no sense to store the vehicles that have reported an outflow of foreign exchange for the country because they were already purchased if there will not be quotas in January,” said in this respect the Secretary of State.
On Thursday, Minister of Foreign Trade Juan Carlos Cassinelli confirmed the elimination of quotas for the import of cars, which governed from January 1, 2017, as he announced on September 30. “From next year we will not have restrictions on vehicle import quotas,” he wrote on that occasion.
According to Minister Cassinelli, there are at least 4,000 vehicles in the Customs warehouses awaiting their output approved Thursday.