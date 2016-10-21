The homework left by the Habitat III Conference

The third Conference on Housing and Urban Development Habitat III ended yesterday. After four days of lectures, the new urban agenda that must be implemented in the next 20 years was approved. The event also served to highlight the skinny legs of the Ecuadorian cities and the government.

The Deputy High Commissioner of the United Nations Human Rights, Kate Gillmor, questioned the handling of human rights in Ecuador. She cited three issues: the lack of independence of the judiciary system; the pressure that exists in the media, and the elimination of social organizations by presidential decree.

This is not a problem of laws, she said. Gillmor highlighted the content of human rights in the Constitution. The problem, she says, is that what is stated in the Constitution has not “landed” in everyday life and that the implementation remains aside.

“The media are under a lot of pressure, and we have seen evidence of interference in the independence of the press. At this point human rights are under a lot of pressure,” said the official.

“Democracy is not a vote every four years, is not just about the parliament and the president, is about how people are treated every day,” she said.

It is not the first time that an international human rights organization criticizes Ecuador. However, the Government does not agree with the questionings.