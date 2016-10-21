BREAKING NEWS

The homework left by the Habitat III Conference

Publicado el 21 Oct 2016
Por :

deberes-habita-ecuadornwes

The third Conference on Housing and Urban Development Habitat III ended yesterday. After four days of lectures, the new urban agenda that must be implemented in the next 20 years was approved. The event also served to highlight the skinny legs of the Ecuadorian cities and the government.

 

The Deputy High Commissioner of the United Nations Human Rights, Kate Gillmor, questioned the handling of human rights in Ecuador. She cited three issues: the lack of independence of the judiciary system; the pressure that exists in the media, and the elimination of social organizations by presidential decree.

This is not a problem of laws, she said. Gillmor highlighted the content of human rights in the Constitution. The problem, she says, is that what is stated in the Constitution has not “landed” in everyday life and that the implementation remains aside.

 

“The media are under a lot of pressure, and we have seen evidence of interference in the independence of the press. At this point human rights are under a lot of pressure,” said the official.

 

“Democracy is not a vote every four years, is not just about the parliament and the president, is about how people are treated every day,” she said.

 

It is not the first time that an international human rights organization criticizes Ecuador. However, the Government does not agree with the questionings.



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Foreign visitors of the Habitat III Conference loved the Ecuadorian food stands 

Posted On21 Oct 2016

A preliminary investigation against the lawyer of the Chladek family

Posted On21 Oct 2016

The political opposition requests the TCE to rule on broadcast of AP´s proselytism event

Posted On21 Oct 2016

TVs or printers shall not enter by land borders, according to the Customs office

Posted On21 Oct 2016

The Comex approved the nationalization of imported vehicles that remain in Customs

Posted On21 Oct 2016

Minister Ricardo Patino announced the sale of the Dhruv helicopters 

Posted On21 Oct 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net