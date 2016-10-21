TVs or printers shall not enter by land borders, according to the Customs office

In the coming days, people entering the country by land borders will not nationalize taxable goods like TVs or printers. This was announced by the National Customs Service of Ecuador (Senae) in a statement published on Thursday, October 20, 2016. The decision will not be applied to traders beneficiaries of the trade basket established by the Committee of Foreign Trade (COMEX ). If you intend to enter this type of goods over land borders, these shall be nationalized and meet all the requirements of a regular importer.

The agency reminds travelers that they may enter the country their personal property without paying taxes; that is, all goods that are of their membership, provided their value or amount are not considered commercial. Products that can enter without drawbacks are clothing for personal use of the traveler, toiletries, a maximum of 300 milliliters of perfume per person and 600 milliliters per family group. In addition to jewelry, personal ornaments and home accents , books, magazines, photographs and printed documents or manuscripts, sealed or vacuum packed food in non-commercial quantities and other processed foods.