Alvaro Noboa announces his presidential nomination

Businessman Alvaro Noboa was elected presidential candidate during the National Convention Of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, held on Saturday, October 22.

In the presence of directors of the National Electoral Council the minutes that formalized what would be the sixth presidential candidacy of Noboa, Was signed.

“The change awaited by Ecuadorians, to have finally well-paying jobs, decent housing, free education. We will work to lower taxes and to put and end to the high cost of life that has impoverished Ecuadorians,” said Alvaro Noboa.

On the other candidacies, it was only revealed that Anabella Azín, wife of Noboa, would lead the list of Assembly members. On Saturday, October 29, the names of the Vice President, Assembly members and representatives of the Andean Parliament will be announced.

The leaders of the 24 provincial delegations were formally appointed at the convention, and it was reported that the party has over the 2’063.183 million affiliations.