BREAKING NEWS

Alvaro Noboa announces his presidential nomination

Publicado el 22 Oct 2016
Por :
alvaro-noboa_candito-presidente-2017_ecuadortimes
Businessman Alvaro Noboa was elected presidential candidate during the National Convention Of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, held on Saturday, October 22.
In the presence of directors of the National Electoral Council the minutes that formalized what would be the sixth presidential candidacy of Noboa, Was signed.
“The change awaited by Ecuadorians, to have finally well-paying jobs, decent housing, free education. We will work to lower taxes and to put and end to the high cost of life that has impoverished Ecuadorians,” said Alvaro Noboa.
On the other candidacies, it was only revealed that Anabella Azín, wife of Noboa, would lead the list of Assembly members. On Saturday, October 29, the names of the Vice President, Assembly members and representatives of the Andean Parliament will be announced.
The leaders of the 24 provincial delegations were formally appointed at the convention, and it was reported that the party has over the  2’063.183 million affiliations.


Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The homework left by the Habitat III Conference

Posted On21 Oct 2016

Foreign visitors of the Habitat III Conference loved the Ecuadorian food stands 

Posted On21 Oct 2016

A preliminary investigation against the lawyer of the Chladek family

Posted On21 Oct 2016

The political opposition requests the TCE to rule on broadcast of AP´s proselytism event

Posted On21 Oct 2016

TVs or printers shall not enter by land borders, according to the Customs office

Posted On21 Oct 2016

The Comex approved the nationalization of imported vehicles that remain in Customs

Posted On21 Oct 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net