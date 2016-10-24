Alvaro Noboa seeks his binomial for his sixth nomination 

The vice presidential candidate of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party would not have a political profile “because, according to Alvaro Noboa, people are tired of politicians.” He, however, who for five times since the last century has been a candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, registered his sixth nomination.

The banana magnate still converses with some candidates to establish his duo. “Those who rule in my presidency will be civil people, not necessarily political people because we conduct surveys every day, which reveals that people are fed up with the politicians of always,” Noboa said. During the national convention of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, held on Saturday, October 22, at its headquarters in Guayaquil, the anthem of the former Prian party sounded once again (Institutional Renewal Party of National Action).

Wilson Sanchez, national director of the organization, proposed the name of Noboa before about 200 followers dressed in yellow, the color that represented the Prian in its beginnings, and approved the motion of the day, without objection. A delegate of the National Electoral Council (CNE) has registered the sixth candidacy of the leader of the former Prian, which this time is irrevocable, according to Noboa, since an alliance could not materialize with other movements. “I invited all those opposition candidates to join, but unfortunately they did not accept. Then, inspired by God and driven by the Ecuadorian people, we decided to lead the opposition candidacy that involves the change.

In recent surveys we are next to the government candidate in first place,” ratified Noboa, backed by a study conducted by the Merchandising firm, which gives him a 13% of popularity with an upward trend, under Lenin Moreno, the candidate of Alianza PAIS, and above banker Guillermo Lasso.

The candidates for the national assembly, the provincial and Andean Parliament, as well as the name of the candidate for vice president, will be defined next Saturday. Noboa announced that his wife, Dr. Anabella Azin, will head the list of Assembly members. William Sanchez, who leads the organization, announced that so far the party has 2’063.183 affiliations nationwide.

Source: http://www. eltelegrafo.com.ec/noticias/ politiko-2017/49/noboa-busca- binomio-para-su-sexta- candidatura