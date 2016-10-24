Bananas and shrimp bring together the world elite

These are the two most important non-oil products by the volume of exports and employment they generate. Bananas and shrimp bring together today in Guayaquil, international researchers, producers, exporters, and traders.

The Banana Summit, different from the forum held earlier this month, is organized by the Alumni Association of Zamorano, the AGEARTH (Association of Graduates of the Earth-Ecuador) and the Expoplaza business center. And this year a trade exhibition, technical conferences, lectures with small farmers and visits to the Dole operations centers in the Port are envisaged.

15 experts with “prestigious national and international experience in the technical and scientific banana sector will share their knowledge during the Congress,” organizers said.

The National Aquaculture Chamber, meanwhile, prepares the XVIII Ecuadorian Congress of Aquaculture & Aquaexpo 2016 with the support of the Escuela Superior Politecnica del Litoral. The aim is to integrate small, medium and large producers of the shrimp farming sector to share knowledge and techniques with the experts.

There will be three days full of lectures at the largest fair of Aquaculture of the Americas (inaugurated today at night at the Hilton hotel), with national and international guests. “Also, economic and productive issues will be shared with representatives of the shrimp industry,” the organizers said. They will share new trends in the industry and alternative solutions to the current problems.

