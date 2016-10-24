BREAKING NEWS

Outstanding issues in the sale of Flopec

The Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (EP Flopec), the national company in charge of shipping our oil.
Flopec has administrative issues to be resolved. One of them, accounts receivable and among these values by $ 35 ‘694,330 claimed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through 10 lawsuits.
These are paid resources between 2009 and 2012 for the value added tax (VAT) on local purchases and imports of liquefied petroleum gas, and tax on capital movements.

 

The lawsuits against the IRS are subject to proceedings in the Constitutional Court. The claim of resources is difficult to recover, as revealed by the current status of the complaints.
So far, in four of the processes, Flopec expects low chances of success, and one process ended in failure. These resources represent $ 6’253.289.
The public company informed this newspaper that claims have not progressed. “We are waiting for the resolution of the judges,” authorities state.

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/la-venta-de-flopec-boga-con-asuntos-pendientes-con-rentas-CI794765



