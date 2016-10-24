BREAKING NEWS

Textiles tailor their progress with an own brand 

24 Oct 2016
Por :
extiles-ecuadortimes
Today, more than thirty national brands start to ‘rub shoulders’ in the market with the foreign supply. They strive to be recognized, leveraged by an identity.
They do this because if there are no alliances with large firms, they have to undertake on their own and because they are convinced that the consumer perception regarding “Made in Ecuador” has changed if the clothing is of good quality, with good finishes, colors, and style.

“At the beginning, people coming to my store thought that my product was imported, but it was not. Thank God it was accepted,” says Ivette Melendez, a designer who has worked to position Alter Ego for seven years. From her store, in Mall del Sol, where the brand was born, Melendez says that the secret was to design a quality standard that can face the intense competition. “Choosing good fabrics, putting attention to details and finishes, but also the prices,” she says.

Working in quality and exclusivity, the owners of some clothing stores agree on this, something that has helped them to diminish in recent years the competitive gap with international brands such as Forever 21, Stradivarius, and Zara, which have a large-scale production and low prices.

Source: http://expreso.ec/economia/los-textiles-confeccionan-su-progreso-con-marca-propia-HI794922



