Tourism and Finance, ‘keys’ for families during the long holiday in Ecuador

Next week Ecuador will experience the largest holiday of the year. Tomb Sweeping Day (Wednesday 2nd), the celebrations for the independence of Cuenca (Thursday 3rd), the holiday bridge (Friday 4th) and the weekend are part of the five days holiday.

Daily El Universo consulted experts in the areas of tourism, and family finances on how to plan the destinations and the budget for these holidays, taking into account the family income and the remaining two festive dates of the year: Christmas and the New Year´s Eve in December.

On the side of tourism, Holbach Muneton, president of the Chamber of Tourism of Guayas and the National Federation of Chambers of Commerce, said that the sector has prepared for a long time.

“We find the anticipated schedule of holidays beneficial for both sides, tour operators can prepare packages and offers and visitors can program their savings for these kinds of trips,” he stressed. Muneton believes that the tourist sector can generate about $ 80 million in this holiday. He said that for now, the hotel occupancy is about 30%, but he expects bookings before the holiday.

“We tend to leave everything to the last minute,” said the tourism official, who recommended private banks to grant loans targeted to tourists for these dates.



