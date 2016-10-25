Bananas and shrimp bring investment to the country

The two most important non-oil products of Ecuador, which in 2015 generated more than $ 5,000 billion in exports, are the magnet that attracts investment. On one side is Aviaereo, that after an investment exceeding the $ 80,000, is committed to the industrialization of small fumigation planes for the banana sector, generating greater efficiency and lower costs. Furthermore, the Japanese company Sumitomo acquired 2,100 hectares. This was announced at the opening of the Seventh Summit of Banana held in Guayaquil, a city that also hosts the XVIII Ecuadorian Congress of Aquaculture & Aquaexpo.

In the latter event, however, the arrival of the multinational Cargill was announced, a company that with an investment of $ 50 million expects to establish a research center and a plant that seeks to innovate the supply of crustacean food. The factory will be the largest in the region. It will be operational in 2018.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ economia/banano-camaron- comercio-inversiones- exportaciones-JE798478