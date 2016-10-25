Correa acknowledges that Anonymous tried to hack the presidency systems for Assange

President Rafael Correa has announced that Anonymous sought to hack the government systems, in retaliation for having suspended the internet of Julian Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Anonymous presents itself as an organization that defends the freedom of expression, which operates primarily on the Internet, and often makes cyber attacks.

Last week, the Ecuadorian government recognized that it had suspended the internet connection of Julian Assange in order not to interfere with the presidential elections in the United States, with the publications the political asylee was publishing to the detriment of the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/politica/ 2016/10/24/correa-reconoce- que-anonymus-intento-hackear- sistemas-de-presidencia-por- assange/#prettyPhoto