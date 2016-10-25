BREAKING NEWS

Measures on screens and printers, from Today

Publicado el 25 Oct 2016
Por :
ipiales-ecuadortimes
From Tuesday, October, 25, restriction for the nationalization of TVs and printers for travelers entering by land borders applies, announced the National Customs Service of Ecuador (Senae)
The agency notes that modifications are given for the resolution SENAE-DGN-2013-0361 RE which regulates the border regime and Article 20 on the Prohibition of goods states:
“TVs and printers, regardless of their value, will not be considered as taxable goods and therefore may not be released under the regime of transboundary exception, except beneficiary traders of tariffs and exclusion set by the Foreign Trade Committee.”
The Senae clarifies that “if tourists wish to enter such goods over land borders of the Ecuadorian customs territory, they will be moved to a temporary storage facility since to be nationalized they must meet all the requirements of an Ordinary importer.”

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/10/25/nota/5873437/medida-pantallas-e-impresoras-hoy



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Young people are looking for changes in the assignment of careers

Posted On25 Oct 2016

The hotel investment is stopped

Posted On25 Oct 2016

Shrimp producing countries in the region, in a workshop

Posted On25 Oct 2016

Bananas and shrimp bring investment to the country

Posted On25 Oct 2016

Correa acknowledges that Anonymous tried to hack the presidency systems for Assange

Posted On25 Oct 2016

All the contracts of the Refinery will be audited 

Posted On25 Oct 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net