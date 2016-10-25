Private investment surpassed public investment in 2015 in Ecuador
A company that already had planned investments was Successors of Jacobo Paredes S. A., which produces the brand of noodles Tuscany and Paca. The company identified a potential market in Guayaquil that until then consumed more imported products. To target that niche it implemented two new production lines at the cost of USD 2.5 million between 2014 and 2015, explained its manager Fernando Sanchez. USD 14,120 million for private investment recorded until the end of 2015, according to data from the Central Bank of Ecuador (BCE), accounted for 54% of total investment. Thus, companies were a powerful actor in the economy, in a year where public investment fell by 18%.
Source: http://www.elcomercio.