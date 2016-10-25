BREAKING NEWS

Shrimp producing countries in the region, in a workshop

Publicado el 25 Oct 2016
Por :
productores-ecuadortimes
Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Mexico and Ecuador (the latter two countries the major exporters in the area), cited by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), attend the parallel event to the XVIII Congress of Aquaculture & Aquaexpo 2016, that started yesterday afternoon.
Alejandro Rivera, program officer of UNIDO in Latin America, explained that the project, divided by group of countries includes three aspects: improving the competitiveness and efficiency in charge of Cuba and the Dominican Republic, quality and compliance requirements in charge of Nicaragua and Colombia; and Ecuador and Mexico work to improve the environmental sustainability.

Yahira Piedrahita, executive director of the National Chamber of Aquaculture, said that they are working on improving the energy efficiency and water.
On the national shrimp production, they indicated that they project closing 2016 with a volume growth of between 5% and 10% (750 million or 800 million pounds), although the dollars revenues depend on international prices.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/10/25/nota/5873434/paises-productores-camaron-region-taller



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Young people are looking for changes in the assignment of careers

Posted On25 Oct 2016

The hotel investment is stopped

Posted On25 Oct 2016

Measures on screens and printers, from Today

Posted On25 Oct 2016

Bananas and shrimp bring investment to the country

Posted On25 Oct 2016

Correa acknowledges that Anonymous tried to hack the presidency systems for Assange

Posted On25 Oct 2016

All the contracts of the Refinery will be audited 

Posted On25 Oct 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net