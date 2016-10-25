The hotel investment is stopped

International hotel chains continue to see Ecuador as a tourist potential. However, they wait until 2017 and 2018 to come to the country.

The economic recession and lack of funding affecting the country this year have caused that the construction of several hotel buildings in Guayaquil stops.

The president of the Provincial Federation of Chambers of Tourism Holbach Muneton knows the cause: the difficult economic situation.

“Guayaquil has about 33 hotels, including luxury and first class chains. There are 2,400 rooms and this year a double was expected, approximately 5,000, but construction stopped, like two hotels in front of Malecon 2000, the Giardini and the Swiss Towers hotels, the latter would have 300 rooms. The construction works of hotels in the Kennedy neighborhood and others like the Marriott, with 220 rooms in Samborondon, near the Sanchez Aguilar Theater, clearly stopped due to the economic situation.”

For the business community, the sector this year has been affected by an 18% by the recession and the earthquake of April.

