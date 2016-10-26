An artist shows the Panzaleo culture throughout the world

His songs and paintings are inspired by the experiences of everyday life, especially those that occur in the environment of the Andean culture.

She is one of the best exponents of the art of the province of Cotopaxi; she is a singer and painter. She sings in Spanish and her mother tongue kwacha. Sisa Pacari Toaquiza has become the ambassador of the Panzaleo people. “I seek to rescue the culture because the youth is lost. They go to the city and when they return they already are transformed,” says the native artist.

The 22-year-old woman has been immersed in the world of music for seven years, she paints since he can remember, she carries the genes of a family of artists. Her name translated into Spanish means ‘Flower of dawn’ and therefore she adopted her nickname: ‘Florcita Andina.’

Currently, she is preparing a tour in November through several states in the United States. In her new album, there are 18 songs of which 16 are of her own. She ensures that is inspired by what happens in the daily life, especially her people. One of her themes is ‘Jealous,’ the letter is a wake-up call for those sexist men who still predominate in the community.

