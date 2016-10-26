BREAKING NEWS

An artist shows the Panzaleo culture throughout the world

Publicado el 26 Oct 2016
Por :
panzole-ecuadrtimes
His songs and paintings are inspired by the experiences of everyday life, especially those that occur in the environment of the Andean culture.
She is one of the best exponents of the art of the province of Cotopaxi; she is a singer and painter. She sings in Spanish and her mother tongue kwacha. Sisa Pacari Toaquiza has become the ambassador of the Panzaleo people. “I seek to rescue the culture because the youth is lost. They go to the city and when they return they already are transformed,” says the native artist.
The 22-year-old woman has been immersed in the world of music for seven years, she paints since he can remember, she carries the genes of a family of artists. Her name translated into Spanish means ‘Flower of dawn’ and therefore she adopted her nickname: ‘Florcita Andina.’
Currently, she is preparing a tour in November through several states in the United States. In her new album, there are 18 songs of which 16 are of her own. She ensures that is inspired by what happens in the daily life, especially her people. One of her themes is ‘Jealous,’ the letter is a wake-up call for those sexist men who still predominate in the community.

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/artista-muestra-la-cultura-panzaleo-por-el-mundo-AH801736

Process for the delegation of the port is challenged in Manta


Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Process for the delegation of the port is challenged in Manta

Posted On26 Oct 2016

Bananas and shrimp show progress in summits and forums

Posted On26 Oct 2016

Jaime Nebot and Joaquin, the first to hop on La Perla de Guayaquil

Posted On26 Oct 2016

Drivers request to be received by President Rafael Correa

Posted On26 Oct 2016

Ecuador Chequea, a thermometer of lies at election time

Posted On26 Oct 2016

Trade agreement with the EU will allow the entry of duty-free products

Posted On26 Oct 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net